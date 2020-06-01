Global  

Artist Christo dies at age 84

CBC.ca Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Christo was known for his public art projects that often involved wrapping large objects and buildings in fabric. The projects would usually disappear soon after they were installed.
From 1995: Christo & Jeanne-Claude put Berlin’s Reichstag under wraps

The artist Christo, who – teamed with his wife Jeanne-Claude – became renowned for monumental, transformative works of public art, died May 31, 2020 at age...
CBS News

Christo, artist known for huge, eye-popping art displays, dead at 84

Christo, known for massive, ephemeral public arts projects, died Sunday at his home in New York at the age of 84.
FOXNews.com

