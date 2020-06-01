Global
Artist Christo dies at age 84
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Artist Christo dies at age 84
Monday, 1 June 2020 (
7 hours ago
)
Christo was known for his public art projects that often involved wrapping large objects and buildings in fabric. The projects would usually disappear soon after they were installed.
Related news from verified sources
From 1995: Christo & Jeanne-Claude put Berlin’s Reichstag under wraps
The artist Christo, who – teamed with his wife Jeanne-Claude – became renowned for monumental, transformative works of public art, died May 31, 2020 at age...
CBS News
8 hours ago
Christo, artist known for huge, eye-popping art displays, dead at 84
Christo, known for massive, ephemeral public arts projects, died Sunday at his home in New York at the age of 84.
FOXNews.com
7 hours ago
