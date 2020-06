Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The artist Christo, who – teamed with his wife Jeanne-Claude – became renowned for monumental, transformative works of public art, died May 31, 2020 at age 84. In this “CBS Sunday Morning” report which originally aired on June 25, 1995, correspondent Martha Teichner reported from Berlin on one of their most famous works: Wrapping the Reichstag in fabric, which revealed as much as it concealed. 👓 View full article