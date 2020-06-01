Russia, after approving Japanese Covid-19 drug, to roll out 'game changer' next week

Global  

Russia, after approving Japanese Covid-19 drug, to roll out 'game changer' next weekMOSCOW: Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week, its state financial backer told Reuters, a move it described as "a game changer" that should speed a return to normal economic life. Russian hospitals can begin giving the drug to patients from June 11, with enough to treat around 60,000 people per month, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund told Reuters in an interview. There is currently no approved vaccine for the highly contagious and sometimes fatal illness and no consensus within the global scientific community about the efficacy of medication such as...
