Deadly Tropical Storm Amanda hits El Salvador, Guatemala

WorldNews Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Deadly Tropical Storm Amanda hits El Salvador, GuatemalaTropical Storm Amanda, the first named storm of the season in the Pacific, killed at least 14 people as it lashed El Salvador and Guatemala on Sunday amid flooding and power outages. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele declared a state of emergency for 15 days to cope with the effects of the storm, which weakened later in the day as it moved...
