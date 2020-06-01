Global  

Spike Lee on what’s different about these protests

Seattle Times Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not the first time that Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” has been freshly urgent, but Lee’s 1989 film has again found blistering relevance in the wake of George Floyd’s death. On Monday, Lee released a short film titled “3 Brothers” connecting the death of Radio Raheem (played by Bill […]
