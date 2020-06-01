Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to China's push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security law

US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security law 02:03

 While addressing a press conference at Rose Garden of White House, United States President Donald Trump said that the USA will revise the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect increased danger of punishment by the Chinese state security apparatus. "This week China unilaterally...

Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China [Video]

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Pompeo: Hong Kong Is 'No Longer Autonomous' From China [Video]

Pompeo: Hong Kong Is 'No Longer Autonomous' From China

Mike Pompeo tweeted about Hong Kong.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo says US considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

The US Secretary of States has indicated the US could extend privileges to Hong Kong Chinese if China continues to crack down on it.
The Age

Only 'remote' chance of recertifying Hong Kong autonomy in future, Pompeo says

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.S. Congress on Wednesday that China "has shed any pretense" that the people of Hong Kong enjoy the autonomy...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aesopu80912

joe RT @ReutersChina: Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs https://t.co/pBSWrrXoBf 23 seconds ago

kellyloveshk2

kellyloveshk RT @Reuters: Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs https://t.co/JzU0yQeH5E https://t.co/XeHp8yYByj 29 seconds ago

YurihwayYuri

Jennie 🇨🇦🇯🇵🇹🇼 Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs | Article [AMP] | Reuters #StandwithHonKong https://t.co/vvRo3GWOqV 3 minutes ago