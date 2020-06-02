Global  

George Floyd's brother calls for peaceful protests as he visits scene of fatal police arrest

SBS Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Terrence Floyd says while he wants protesters to stay in the streets until justice is served, his brother would not have wanted the community he loved to be destroyed.
Video credit: Reuters Studio
News video: George Floyd's brother urges peaceful protests

George Floyd's brother urges peaceful protests 01:37

 Large crowds of mourners paid their respects to George Floyd, on Monday (June 1) at a growing memorial outside the Cup Foods grocery store where the unarmed black man lost his life while in police custody.

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd's brother calls for end to violence as he visits scene of fatal arrest

Terrence Floyd has visited the scene where his brother George was detained by four police officers, resulting in his death, to call for an end to the violence...
Independent

'I can't go home to bury my brother': B.C. man mourns family members killed amid U.S. unrest

A Vancouver Island school principal is in mourning after his brother and cousin were both gunned down amid a weekend of violence in the United States that...
CTV News

