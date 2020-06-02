Global  

Twitter suspends fake antifa account run by white supremacists

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Twitter suspended the account, which was linked to a white nationalist group, for inciting violence. "Tonight's the night, Comrades," one tweet had said, before encouraging users to "take what's ours."
Twitter says fake "Antifa" account was run by white supremacists

The social media company says the accounts were used by white supremacists to encourage violence.
CBS News

RedState Duped By Fake Antifa Account Reportedly Run By White Nationalists

RedState Duped By Fake Antifa Account Reportedly Run By White NationalistsThe pro-Trump website RedState published a report Monday that was based on a tweet from a hoax “Antifa” account actually linked to a white nationalist group....
Mediaite

