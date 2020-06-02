Global  

UK: Hong Kong law a 'clear violation' of China's obligations

WorldNews Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
UK: Hong Kong law a 'clear violation' of China's obligationsLONDON (AP) — The British foreign secretary says China’s proposed national security law for Hong Kong is a “clear violation” of Beijing’s international obligations. In a statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday, Dominic Raab said “we strongly oppose such...
China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and Soybeans

China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and Soybeans

 China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and Soybeans The move comes after Washington announced it would eliminate special treatment to Hong Kong to punish Beijing. Chinese importers have canceled 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes of American pork shipments, which is equivalent to about one week's...

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong would be a "clear violation" of their international obligations, and the Government will look to provide a..

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab on a change of status as a new security law is set to be imposed on Hong Kong.

Hours before Beijing will hold a key vote on a controversial new security law on Hong Kong, Mr. Pompeo sent a notice to Congress that China was not living up to...
Law a direct violation of China's international obligations, says a joint statement by the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
