UK: Hong Kong law a 'clear violation' of China's obligations

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and Soybeans 01:02 China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and Soybeans The move comes after Washington announced it would eliminate special treatment to Hong Kong to punish Beijing. Chinese importers have canceled 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes of American pork shipments, which is equivalent to about one week’s...