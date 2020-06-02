UK: Hong Kong law a 'clear violation' of China's obligations
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () LONDON (AP) — The British foreign secretary says China’s proposed national security law for Hong Kong is a “clear violation” of Beijing’s international obligations. In a statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday, Dominic Raab said “we strongly oppose such...
China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and Soybeans The move comes after Washington announced it would eliminate special treatment to Hong Kong to punish Beijing. Chinese importers have canceled 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes of American pork shipments, which is equivalent to about one week’s...
