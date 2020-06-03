Global  

AP sources: White House softens on sending troops to states

Seattle Times Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after threatening states that he would dispatch the military to quell protests, President Donald Trump appeared to be privately backing off his threat to deploy troops, with White House officials saying this week’s response to demonstrations across the country indicated that local governments should be able to restore order themselves. […]
Video credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: President Trump addresses the nation as active troops, military vehicles guard the White House

President Trump addresses the nation as active troops, military vehicles guard the White House 07:29

 US troops and military assets are now guarding the White House, ratcheting up the tensions between the government and demonstrators upset over incidents of police brutality.

