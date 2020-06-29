Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Defends Trump Not Being Briefed On Russia ‘Bounty’ For US Soldiers

Eurasia Review Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
White House Defends Trump Not Being Briefed On Russia ‘Bounty’ For US SoldiersBy Steve Herman

The White House is on the defensive about President Donald Trump not being briefed on reports that a Russian military intelligence unit offered bounties to Taliban militants in Afghanistan to kill U.S. soldiers.  

"It was not verified," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday when...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH 02:03

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were never briefed on the Russian bounty matter and that there was 'no consensus in the intelligence community on these allegations'.

Related videos from verified sources

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan [Video]

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate [Video]

Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate

While President Donald Trump will visit New Jersey, he doesn’t plan to follow the state’s new quarantine mandate. New Jersey issued an order requiring visitors in states with a high number of cases..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
White House holds first coronavirus briefing in two months [Video]

White House holds first coronavirus briefing in two months

The White House has given its first coronavirus briefing in two months in the US.The top US infectious disease expert said there had been failures in tracing the contacts of those with the virus. While..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

White House says Trump wasn't briefed on Russia bounty intel as lawmakers demand answers

 The denials follow explosive reports published by the New York Times and the Washington Post detailing the alleged Russian operation.
CBS News

White House denies Trump briefed on Russia bounty intel

 The report came as Mr. Trump seeks to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, and end America's longest war
Hindu

White House refuses to say if Trump will take action on Russia bounty claims as administration questions 'veracity' of them

 The White House is questioning the "veracity" of US intelligence reports that Russia offered bounty payments to Taliban forces to kill American military troops...
Independent


Tweets about this

meadllar

Meadllar 🇨🇦 🏠 RT @KenobiCheated: Want a bit of white supremacy with your lunch eh White House Press Secretary Defends Trump Sharing 'White Power' Video… 32 seconds ago

ORDMKinmanWygal

JamesKinman-Wygal She is a piece of work. A blond Scarah Huckleberry Slanders. White House press secretary defends Trump sharing 'whi… https://t.co/9l4wgSyrCC 56 seconds ago

FrankVarner3

Frank Varner Your 15 minutes of fame press secretary are coming to an end! We will all read about you in the history books! Wh… https://t.co/nVfbb5rN2X 3 minutes ago

PublikunCZAR

jpw White House Press Secretary Defends Trump Sharing Republican 'White Power' Video https://t.co/HlWfd25cBm 3 minutes ago

elvondrake

Ludvig White House (Shameless) press secretary defends (lies about) Trump sharing 'white power' video: @PressSec… https://t.co/9klpupj8el 4 minutes ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees Idiot White House Press Secretary Defends Trump Sharing ‘White Power’ Video https://t.co/NIoQFW2PMH 4 minutes ago

MoggieMatt

Mary Matt RT @HuffPost: Kayleigh McEnany said Trump shared the video for his "demonized" supporters. https://t.co/TzsrOqIYoQ 5 minutes ago

Njeanous

Njeanous White House press secretary defends Trump sharing 'white power' video: https://t.co/DHyqG7c72S via @AOL Equal to… https://t.co/RNfhKcmHJv 6 minutes ago