White House Defends Trump Not Being Briefed On Russia ‘Bounty’ For US Soldiers

By Steve Herman



The White House is on the defensive about President Donald Trump not being briefed on reports that a Russian military intelligence unit offered bounties to Taliban militants in Afghanistan to kill U.S. soldiers.



"It was not verified," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday when...


