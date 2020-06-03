Global  

Iowa Republican Steve King – denounced for racist comments and white nationalist links – loses primary in shock defeat

WorldNews Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Iowa Republican Steve King – denounced for racist comments and white nationalist links – loses primary in shock defeatSteve King, a controversial Republican congressman who has long given voice to right-wing racist ideas, has lost his primary election after nine terms in Congress. Mr King, who was removed from his...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks

House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks 01:15

 House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks The nine-term Republican representative lost his Iowa seat in Tuesday's five-way primary. Republican state Senator Randy Feenstra won the seat. Though King has a long history of racist comments during his 18 years as a lawmaker,...

