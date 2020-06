AP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counter Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday […] 👓 View full article

