Ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says Trump 'trying to divide' America

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Former US defence secretary Jim Mattis has accused President Donald Trump of trying to "divide" the country. Mattis had in the past said it would be inappropriate for him to condemn a sitting president.
News video: Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership'

Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership' 00:35

 Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously kept quiet about what he thought of President Donald Trump. Now, Mattis has let fly in a blistering statement about Trump's handling nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police. Business Insider reports...

