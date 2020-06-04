Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill

Reuters Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a controversial national anthem bill on Thursday that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Hong Kong passes controversial bill that outlaws insulting China's national anthem

Hong Kong passes controversial bill that outlaws insulting China's national anthem 01:01

 Hong Kong's legislature has outlawed insulting China's national anthem just as activists planned to commemorate Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre despite a ban.View on euronews

Related videos from verified sources

Pro-democracy lawmakers douse Hong Kong council chamber in fertiliser [Video]

Pro-democracy lawmakers douse Hong Kong council chamber in fertiliser

A Hong Kong legislative debate was suspended Thursday afternoon ahead of an expected vote on a contentious national anthem bill after pro-democracy lawmakers staged a protest, with one dropping a pot..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson [Video]

UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain won't turn its back on the people of Hong Kong -- a former British colony -- if China imposes a national security law on the territory. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong legislature starts voting on controversial China national anthem bill

Hong Kong's Legislative Council started voting on a controversial national anthem bill on Thursday that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a...
Reuters

Protest disrupts Hong Kong legislative debate over China national anthem bill

Police and firefighters entered Hong Kong's legislature on Thursday after two pro-democracy lawmakers threw foul-smelling liquid to protest against China's...
Reuters


Tweets about this

waytofreedomhk

Way to Freedom HK😷🤬🤦🏽‍♀️🇭🇰 Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill https://t.co/b6xbZ7clAa 39 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Hong Kong Legislature Passes Controversial China National Anthem Bill https://t.co/GZelDPjwOC #businessNews June 3, 2020 2 hours ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol #HongKong passes a controversial national anthem bill that would make disrespecting #China's national anthem a crim… https://t.co/gHmF5keJIM 2 hours ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Hong Kong Legislature Passes Controversial China National Anthem Bill https://t.co/M4oXEnGMdY 2 hours ago

rcarrasquillo19

Robert Carrasquillo 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇩🇴🇾🇹 Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill - https://t.co/NPfMcCJnZk 2 hours ago

STEFPMP

STEFPMP RT @intelfeedia: Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill, which will likely spark additional unrest as Chines… 3 hours ago

INDIANISATION

Chandra sekhar 🇮🇳 RT @bhushan_gyan: Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill https://t.co/NC6ttMR0Zs 3 hours ago

nicola681

🎗️🎗️🎗️Nicola Cheung🎗️🎗️🎗️ Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill https://t.co/jKTcDa4PED via @Dimsum Daily 3 hours ago