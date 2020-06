Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft's family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice causes. A statement and video released on the team's website Friday says the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations. The recipients will be chosen in