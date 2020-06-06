US gears for weekend protests amid anger at new police abuses
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () Shares The United States braced Friday for massive weekend protests against racism and police brutality, as outrage soared over the latest law enforcement abuses against demonstrators that were caught on camera. With protests over last week's police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, surging into a second weekend, President Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy by saying it was a "great day" for Floyd. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for November's election, called Trump's comments "frankly despicable," as thousands took to streets across America for a 10th straight day of anti-racism demonstrations. Massive street demonstrations are...
Masked men and women protesting police abuses vandalized buildings and threw stones at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City on Friday as Mexican state authorities arrested three officers in a bid to quell anger over the death of a man in police custody.
'Live PD' Production Is Halted at A&E Amid Nationwide Protests The A&E network made the decision in light of global protests against police brutality and inequality. A&E, via Fox News A&E, via Fox News..