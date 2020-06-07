Global  

Amanda Nunes dominates Spencer, defends belt at UFC 250

Seattle Times Sunday, 7 June 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes became the first UFC fighter to defend a championship belt while holding titles in two weight classes Saturday night, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also knocked out Raphael Assunção an instant before the second-round bell in […]
