Amanda Nunes dominates Spencer, defends belt at UFC 250
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes became the first UFC fighter to defend a championship belt while holding titles in two weight classes Saturday night, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also knocked out Raphael Assunção an instant before the second-round bell in […]
UFC 250 will take place Saturday after several delays. Amanda Nunes puts her belt on the line against Felicia Spencer in the main event. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen and producer Wil Manzano to discuss Spencer's chances of leaving with gold and the exciting...