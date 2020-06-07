Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd’s body returns to Houston for final services

Seattle Times Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says the body of George Floyd has arrived in Texas for a final memorial service and funeral. Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Sunday that Floyd’s family had also arrived safely. A six-hour viewing for Floyd is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by funeral services and burial Tuesday […]
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Mourners gather to honor George Floyd as push to reform U.S. police intensifies

Mourners gather to honor George Floyd as push to reform U.S. police intensifies 02:13

 Mourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to African American George Floyd, who died in police custody two weeks ago, as pressure intensified for sweeping reforms to the U.S. justice system in the wake of nationwide protests. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

