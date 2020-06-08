Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sweden to present findings on Olof Palme assassination
WorldNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Sweden to present findings on Olof Palme assassinationThe findings of an investigation into one of the world’s most infamous cold cases, the 1986 assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme, will finally be made public in Stockholm on Wednesday. Palme was shot in the back at close range on a Stockholm street while walking home from the cinema with his wife Lisbeth on a February evening. The gunman disappeared into a side street and the mystery has thwarted the Swedish police ever since, giving rise to an industry built around competing speculative theories. The two leading schools of thought are that it was a lone gunman, perhaps enraged by Palme’s social democratic politics, or a much more intricate plot involving the South African...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sweden says 34-year mystery of Palme assassination is solved

 A graphic designer at an insurance company was the man who shot dead Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, a prosecutor said on Wednesday, announcing that a...
Reuters

Sweden says 34 year mystery of Palme assassination is solved

 A graphic designer at an insurance company was the man who shot dead Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, a prosecutor said on Wednesday, announcing that a...
Reuters India


Tweets about this