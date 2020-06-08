Sweden to present findings on Olof Palme assassination

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The findings of an investigation into one of the world’s most infamous cold cases, the 1986 assassination of Swedish prime minister The findings of an investigation into one of the world’s most infamous cold cases, the 1986 assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme , will finally be made public in Stockholm on Wednesday. Palme was shot in the back at close range on a Stockholm street while walking home from the cinema with his wife Lisbeth on a February evening. The gunman disappeared into a side street and the mystery has thwarted the Swedish police ever since, giving rise to an industry built around competing speculative theories. The two leading schools of thought are that it was a lone gunman, perhaps enraged by Palme’s social democratic politics, or a much more intricate plot involving the South African ... 👓 View full article

