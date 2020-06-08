Global  

Greg Glassman: Brands cut ties over CrossFit CEO's George Floyd tweet

BBC News Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Greg Glassman faces industry backlash over a tweet making light of George Floyd's death.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Brands, Gyms Flee CrossFit After CEO Tweets Insensitive Remark About George Floyd

Brands, Gyms Flee CrossFit After CEO Tweets Insensitive Remark About George Floyd 00:40

 CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman tweeted an insensitive comment about George Floyd on Saturday, and now, brands are fleeing. It was in response to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation classifying racism and discrimination as a public health issue. According to Business Insider,...

Related news from verified sources

Reebok Ends Partnership With CrossFit After CEO's George Floyd Tweet

Sports footwear and apparel company Reebok International Limited, affiliated to Germany's Adidas, said it has ended its longtime partnership with fitness network...
RTTNews

CrossFit chief sorry for tweet on Floyd killing after Reebok split

CrossFit founder Greg Glassman has apologized for a tweet that equated the police killing of a black man in the United States to the COVID-19 pandemic, after it...
Reuters Also reported by •Just Jared

