CrossFit, Greg Glassman, and how a flourishing brand plunged itself into crisis

Independent Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The brand's founder and CEO shocked followers with an insensitive tweet about George Floyd – now Britain's No 1 CrossFit athlete Zack George is calling for Glassman to sell the company
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks 01:28

 CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks On Tuesday, CrossFit founder Greg Glassman released a statement announcing his resignation and subsequent retirement from the fitness company. Greg Glassman, via statement His decision comes days after making several...

Brands, Gyms Flee CrossFit After CEO Tweets Insensitive Remark About George Floyd [Video]

Brands, Gyms Flee CrossFit After CEO Tweets Insensitive Remark About George Floyd

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman tweeted an insensitive comment about George Floyd on Saturday, and now, brands are fleeing. It was in response to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published

CrossFit: Reebok ends sponsorship after CEO Greg Glassman's offensive tweet plunges brand into crisis

 Reebok revealed it will bring its decade-long sponsorship of CrossFit to an end when its current contract runs out at the end of the year
Independent

Mecka Fitness to drop association with CrossFit-brand following CEO statement on George Floyd

 Pittsburgh gym chain Mecka Fitness announced it is terminating its relationship from the CrossFit brand after CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman made an insensitive...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comReutersIndependentDaily Record

CrossFit chief sorry for tweet on Floyd killing after Reebok split

 CrossFit founder Greg Glassman has apologized for a tweet that equated the police killing of a black man in the United States to the COVID-19 pandemic, after it...
Reuters Also reported by •NPRIndependent

