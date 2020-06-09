Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China in August, Harvard research indicates

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China in August, Harvard research indicatesLONDON: The novel coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data. The research used high-resolution satellite imagery of hospital parking...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Could Coronavirus Have Started Spreading as Early as August of 2019?

Could Coronavirus Have Started Spreading as Early as August of 2019? 01:15

 The exact time when the coronavirus first appeared in China has been pushed back from February to January and even December of 2019. But new research from Harvard and Boston University suggests the virus might have appeared in China back in August.

Related videos from verified sources

Beijing denies coronavirus broke out in August [Video]

Beijing denies coronavirus broke out in August

The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Coronavirus first detected in August 2019? Wuhan satellite images 'proof' | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus first detected in August 2019? Wuhan satellite images 'proof' | Oneindia News

Satellite images of Wuhan hospitals taken in August 2019 suggest that virus may have been detected by China last autumn; BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother admitted at hospital with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published
Stool Tests May Help Spot COVID-19 Transmission [Video]

Stool Tests May Help Spot COVID-19 Transmission

ZHUHAI, CHINA — Health authorities might be able to detect COVID-19's spread by testing the sewers of a community for the coronavirus's RNA. Citing a new study in Gastroenterology, British..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

IreneBarreiro1

Irene RT @Reuters: The novel coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard Medical School research… 2 minutes ago

marthahk33

Martha 😷 RT @Rover829: LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harva… 3 minutes ago

619Covid

Covid619 RT @Reuters: The novel coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard research based on satel… 3 minutes ago

099Rajnish

happySoul♥️ Coronavirus may have spread in Wuhan in August, Harvard research shows; China says 'ridiculous'… https://t.co/GMYk9UdzXW 4 minutes ago

perfect_boudoir

Perfect Moments Photography Coronavirus may have spread in Wuhan in August, Harvard research shows, but China dismissive https://t.co/DKKjoJfJ0d 7 minutes ago

WTH_inthe

WTH... #Americans Doctors, researchers, experts & Journalists are a disgrace... https://t.co/hFqTTAtrcK 19 minutes ago

scarson6

Susan carson RT @FergalBowers: The novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard Medical School resea… 20 minutes ago

AkhrZ

Akhr Zmn RT @Reuters: The novel coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard research https://t.co/a… 21 minutes ago