Novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China in August, Harvard research indicates
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () LONDON: The novel coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data. The research used high-resolution satellite imagery of hospital parking...
The exact time when the coronavirus first appeared in China has been pushed back from February to January and even December of 2019. But new research from Harvard and Boston University suggests the virus might have appeared in China back in August.