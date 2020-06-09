beIN SPORTS USA 🇧🇷 Brazil pulls out of the race to host the 2023 Women's World Cup https://t.co/uexF2WlV1v 8 minutes ago ~ Funnier :p RT @FCYahoo: Brazil has officially withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, citing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemi… 12 minutes ago NextSportStar.com Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup due to impact of COVID-19. NEWS >> https://t.co/5o7fzMy3fp… https://t.co/0ThZsZSGDC 13 minutes ago @EbruTVKenya Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women’s World Cup https://t.co/Mn1tQM4EXW https://t.co/YLzsSSo3ud 13 minutes ago CGTNSportsScene #Brazil has withdrawn its candidacy to host the 2023 Women's #WorldCup ,with the Brazilian Football Confederation (… https://t.co/eipLI8B6MA 18 minutes ago Dream Sports News Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup #BrazilianFootballConfederation #CopaAmerica #WorldCup… https://t.co/Gfr0QsUNkp 32 minutes ago Dave Lange Brazil Withdraws Bid to Host 2023 Women's World Cup https://t.co/BJGWo6mEAO 33 minutes ago jules RT @si_soccer: Brazil has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, citing financial complications brought about by the coronav… 37 minutes ago