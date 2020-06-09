Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women’s World Cup

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women’s World CupBrazil withdrew its bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, arguing on Monday it cannot offer FIFA the financial assurances it needs because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Brazilian Football Confederation also said in a statement it will support Colombia’s bid against Japan and the joint candidacy of Australia and New Zealand. South America has never hosted the tournament. A decision is expected on June 25. The confederation said the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro told FIFA it could not offer financial guarantees “due to the scenario of fiscal and economic austerity, caused by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The confederation “understands the position of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup [Video]

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced plans to become the first American team sport to return to action. They’re condensing the season into a 25-game Challenge Cup starting June 27 on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:43Published
Phil Neville set to leave role as England women’s manager in 2021 [Video]

Phil Neville set to leave role as England women’s manager in 2021

Gary Neville all but confirmed brother Phil Neville is to leave his role as England women’s manager next summer, with the European Championship’s delay to 2022 meaning the “rug’s been pulled..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
'Fiji allegations harmful to Beaumont's bid' [Video]

'Fiji allegations harmful to Beaumont's bid'

Former England World Cup winner Will Greenwood believes homophobia allegations against Fiji's chairman is harmful to Sir Bill Beaumont's bid for re-election as boss of World Rugby.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Brazil withdraws 2023 Women's World Cup bid

Brazil withdraws its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup on financial grounds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportNew Zealand HeraldJapan TodayIndian ExpressSydney Morning Herald

Tweets about this

beINSPORTSUSA

beIN SPORTS USA 🇧🇷 Brazil pulls out of the race to host the 2023 Women's World Cup https://t.co/uexF2WlV1v 8 minutes ago

CaliMade_90042

~ Funnier :p RT @FCYahoo: Brazil has officially withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, citing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemi… 12 minutes ago

NextSportStar

NextSportStar.com Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup due to impact of COVID-19. NEWS >> https://t.co/5o7fzMy3fp… https://t.co/0ThZsZSGDC 13 minutes ago

EbruTVKenya

@EbruTVKenya Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women’s World Cup https://t.co/Mn1tQM4EXW https://t.co/YLzsSSo3ud 13 minutes ago

CGTNSportsScene

CGTNSportsScene #Brazil has withdrawn its candidacy to host the 2023 Women's #WorldCup ,with the Brazilian Football Confederation (… https://t.co/eipLI8B6MA 18 minutes ago

DreamSports7

Dream Sports News Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup #BrazilianFootballConfederation #CopaAmerica #WorldCup… https://t.co/Gfr0QsUNkp 32 minutes ago

soccermadeinstl

Dave Lange Brazil Withdraws Bid to Host 2023 Women's World Cup https://t.co/BJGWo6mEAO 33 minutes ago

jules_uswnt

jules RT @si_soccer: Brazil has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, citing financial complications brought about by the coronav… 37 minutes ago