We cannot keep Brexit negotiations going forever, insists minister

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
We cannot keep Brexit negotiations going forever, insists ministerBritain “cannot keep negotiating forever” with the EU over Brexit, a minister has insisted while attempting to ease concerns over a no-deal scenario. Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt said the trade talks with Brussels are at a “key stage” and they need to be escalated in the coming weeks. She repeatedly ruled out extending the transition period beyond December this year and pressed the need for the UK to be treated as a “sovereign equal”. Tory colleague Jerome Mayhew (Broadland) also asked Ms Mordaunt if an extension of the transition period would “serve no useful purpose” other than to cost the UK money, prolong business uncertainty, “delay effective control of our borders” and hamper...
