EU-UK Talks: No Time For Games As Brexit Deadline Nears – OpEd Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

By Chris Doyle*



If the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had never spread and the pandemic was just a nightmare scenario dreamt up by epidemiologists, the British public would still be debating one thing and one thing only — Brexit.



It took a global pandemic to knock the “B” word off our front pages. It has certainly... By Chris Doyle*If the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had never spread and the pandemic was just a nightmare scenario dreamt up by epidemiologists, the British public would still be debating one thing and one thing only — Brexit.It took a global pandemic to knock the “B” word off our front pages. It has certainly 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources European Parliament's UK trade negotiator concerned about slow progress in Brexit talks



The European Parliament’s UK trade coordinator says the EU is concerned about slow progress in trade negotiations, as a result of Covid-19. David McAllister, a German MEP, said there were still.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published on May 14, 2020

Tweets about this