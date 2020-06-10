Global  

Video shows prison guard mocking George Floyd killing
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A corrections officer who participated in a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New Jersey in which people reenacted the death of George Floyd was suspended after the video was widely shared on social media. In the video, protesters march along a street Monday in Franklin Township, Gloucester […]
