Joanie Brooks RT @DailyCaller: HBO Max just removed Gone With the Wind from its platform citing concerns about racial injustice. Here is the video of Ha… 15 seconds ago Robert Weaver @LozzaFox Gone with the Wind removed from HBO Max https://t.co/OyqcifhDXH 16 seconds ago Mr Grumpy. RT @ElinorEusceptic: Gone with the Wind now removed from list of top films because it’s set in southern states of US on a slave plantation 16 seconds ago Marie RT @Variety: An HBO Max spokesperson says "Gone With the Wind" will eventually return, but it will feature a discussion of its historical c… 20 seconds ago Bama fanatic🇺🇸@fanatic_bama RT @Filippo60: You must be joking! America is becoming 1930 Germany! https://t.co/40g1f5a5sM 23 seconds ago Jane Wilkinson So Gone With The Wind has been removed from HBO Max. As if there is anyone who doesn’t understand the historical co… https://t.co/36UiDaLKm1 28 seconds ago ESully16⭐⭐⭐😜 RT @WSJ: HBO Max removed "Gone With the Wind" from its platform amid growing concerns about racial injustice in the wake of the killing of… 34 seconds ago Brian Hurley HBO Max Temporarily Removes ‘Gone With the Wind’ From Library #SmartNews https://t.co/Gwykofq7FG 43 seconds ago