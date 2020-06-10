Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Philip turns 99: The Queen's husband marks a historic birthday in no-fuss way
USATODAY.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Prince Philip, Britain's oldest and longest-serving royal consort, marks his historic 99th birthday with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Philip’s 99th birthday marked by photograph with the Queen

Philip’s 99th birthday marked by photograph with the Queen 00:47

 The Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 99th birthday. Philip will be marking the big day in lockdown at Windsor Castle with the Queen. He only retired from public life in 2017, aged 96.

Related videos from verified sources

Prince Philip's 'naughty' sense of humour keeping Queen Elizabeth smiling [Video]

Prince Philip's 'naughty' sense of humour keeping Queen Elizabeth smiling

Prince Philip's 'naughty' sense of humour keeping Queen Elizabeth smiling

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:40Published
Duke of Edinburgh turns 99 on Wednesday [Video]

Duke of Edinburgh turns 99 on Wednesday

The Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 99th birthday on Wednesday. Philip will be marking the big day in lockdown at Windsor Castle with the Queen. He only retired from public life in 2017, aged 96.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Prince Philip plans low-key birthday lunch [Video]

Prince Philip plans low-key birthday lunch

Prince Philip plans low-key birthday lunch The royal is "characteristically taciturn" about the occasion, even without restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, and didn't want to make a fuss..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

 Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Still beside the queen at 99: Prince Philip to mark birthday

 LONDON (AP) — There certainly won’t be fuss. Count on that. When Britain’s Prince Philip reaches the grand age of 99 on Wednesday, he will spend it quietly...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

IsobelAura

Princess Isobel Aura RT @NBCNews: In honor of Prince Philip, who will turn 99 on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of him with Queen Elizabe… 17 seconds ago

PaulaSutherlan9

Paula Sutherland RT @realTuckFrumper: Prince Philip Turns 99, Marks Occasion With New Photo With The Queen https://t.co/IikPbcd6eZ 2 minutes ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump Prince Philip Turns 99, Marks Occasion With New Photo With The Queen https://t.co/IikPbcd6eZ 5 minutes ago

tobyjameslordo2

Toby James RT @FOX61News: Happy birthday, Prince Philip! 🎈 | He celebrates 99th birthday with Queen in lockdown https://t.co/PEydzrQDNk https://t.co/9… 17 minutes ago

wkyc

WKYC 3News Prince Philip celebrates 99th birthday with Queen in lockdown https://t.co/UpgZxry6q9 17 minutes ago

LynneBell1

Lynne Bell RT @MajestyMagazine: Queen and Philip in ‘royal cocoon’ during lockdown as he turns 99: https://t.co/mAlTHn5d3z https://t.co/s2nH5LPkCj 21 minutes ago

GHovhanesian

Nancy Hovhanesian RT @BBCNewsbeat: The Royal Family's released a rare picture of the Queen and Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh turns 99 today. https://t… 26 minutes ago

AwodiIbrahim

awodi ibrahim RT @MobilePunch: Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, turns 99 https://t.co/ANTh72dYs8 29 minutes ago