India and China: How Nepal's new map is stirring old rivalries
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Nepal and India share an open border of about 1,880 km (1,168 miles). The two countries have finalised maps covering 98% of the boundary, but the Lipulekh pass, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in western Nepal are among the areas that remain contested. Together, the three areas cover about 370 sq km (140 square miles), Nepalese officials say. The strategic Lipulekh pass connects the Indian state of Uttarakhand with the Tibet region of China. Nepal and China have been angered by India's recent moves. Delhi's published its new map of the border region in November, after it divided Indian-administered Kashmir into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The map incorporated some of the territories disputed...
China said today that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the positive consensus reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at easing the situation along the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks came a day after...