India and China: How Nepal's new map is stirring old rivalries

WorldNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
India and China: How Nepal's new map is stirring old rivalriesNepal and India share an open border of about 1,880 km (1,168 miles). The two countries have finalised maps covering 98% of the boundary, but the Lipulekh pass, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in western Nepal are among the areas that remain contested. Together, the three areas cover about 370 sq km (140 square miles), Nepalese officials say. The strategic Lipulekh pass connects the Indian state of Uttarakhand with the Tibet region of China. Nepal and China have been angered by India's recent moves. Delhi's published its new map of the border region in November, after it divided Indian-administered Kashmir into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The map incorporated some of the territories disputed...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: China says reached positive consensus with India on border issue | Oneindia News

China says reached positive consensus with India on border issue | Oneindia News 03:06

 China said today that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the positive consensus reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at easing the situation along the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks came a day after...

Related videos from verified sources

Bihar man detained by Nepal Police, narrates incident of firing at international border [Video]

Bihar man detained by Nepal Police, narrates incident of firing at international border

Bihar man, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel, released by them and returned to Sitamarhi on June 13. He had bruised on his body. On June 12, Nepal Border Police started firing at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published
Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief [Video]

Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief

On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
India-Nepal have strong relationship: Army Chief [Video]

India-Nepal have strong relationship: Army Chief

On firing at international border by Nepal Border Police, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that we have very strong relationship with Nepal. He said, "As far as Nepal is concerned, we have a very..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

