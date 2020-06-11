NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races, venues

Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

As the nation - and at last, As the nation - and at last, NASCAR -- comes to grips with race relations in the wake of the death of George Floyd , it was time: The flag is no longer welcome in the stock car series. NASCAR banned the flag at its races and all its venues Wednesday, a dramatic if overdue step by a series steeped in Southern tradition and proud of its good ol’ boy roots. It must now hope to convince some of its most ardent fans that it is truly time to leave the flag at home, leave those T-shirts in the drawer, scrape off the bumper stickers and hit the track without a trace of the longtime symbol to many of racism and slavery. Policing the policy may prove challenging and NASCAR did not offer details.... 👓 View full article

