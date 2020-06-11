Global  

Secret Service for Trump Jr.'s Mongolia trip to hunt rare sheep cost $76,000, watchdog says

Thursday, 11 June 2020
Secret Service for Trump Jr.'s Mongolia trip to hunt rare sheep cost $76,000, watchdog saysThe Secret Service protection for Donald Trump Jr.'s trip in August 2019 to Mongolia, where he reportedly hunted a rare breed of sheep, cost taxpayers $76,859.36, according to documents published Wednesday by a Washington ethics watchdog. The first set of Security Service documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington through a Freedom of Information Act request put the cost of protection for President Donald Trump's eldest son's eight-day trip at about $17,000. CREW appealed that response to its request, saying it undercounted the actual cost. A source close to Trump Jr. told USA TODAY that the...
