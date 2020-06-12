Anticipation high as fans return to rugby in New Zealand
Friday, 12 June 2020 () WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The cheers of the crowd will resound in New Zealand sports stadiums for the first time since March with more than 50,000 people expected to attend two matches this weekend in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa. More than 18,000 are expected at the first match in the New […]
New Zealand’s health ministry announces it has been 17 days since any new coronavirus case was reported. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she “did a little dance” when she found out. According to Business Insider, the cases refer specifically to any receiving hospital-level care. New...
