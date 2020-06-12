Global  

Anticipation high as fans return to rugby in New Zealand

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The cheers of the crowd will resound in New Zealand sports stadiums for the first time since March with more than 50,000 people expected to attend two matches this weekend in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa. More than 18,000 are expected at the first match in the New […]
