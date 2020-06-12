Global  

Trudeau: police video of aboriginal chief arrest shocking

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that police dashcam video of the violent arrest of a Canadian aboriginal chief is shocking and said black Canadians and indigenous people do not feel safe around police. The arrest has received attention in Canada as a backlash against racism grows worldwide in the wake […]
