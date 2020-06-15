As Ontario MP Marwan Tabbara sat in jail over Easter, there was no backlash because nobody knew Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )





Instead, he slipped out the next day, after a bail hearing held via video with a court official 120 kilometres away from his Ontario riding, and with local police not saying a word.



The Prime Minister’s Office didn’t crash down on him, TV cameras weren’t parked outside his home, there were no embarrassing headlines. Rather than fielding calls from concerned constituents, Tabbara sent out a Facebook message.



“Thank you, Frontline workers and your families in Kitchener. We are thinking of you and thank you for keeping us healthy,” it said, above a video of local paramedics and police officers driving past a Kitchener hospital to honour medical workers in the COVID-19 fight.



There was no backlash: because nobody knew.



You would think that when a sitting MP is arrested, jailed overnight, and set for a criminal trial on multiple serious charges, somebody would be told about it. You would be wrong.



When both the Guelph Police Service in Guelph, Ont., about 90 kilometres west of Toronto, and Tabbara himself decided to keep the arrest and unsavory allegations secret, it kept everyone in the dark — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to his own account.



“We learned about this issue — the arrest, the charges, everything that had happened — on Friday,” Trudeau said, referring to June 5 when National Post and two other news organization published stories on the arrest within minutes of each other, having learned of them two months after the arrest.



That secrecy has led to anger and suspicion.



“Everyone in a leadership role carries a responsibility for transparency and to be open and honest, otherwise it becomes difficult to create a sense of trust and safety,” said Jennifer Hutton, chief executive officer of the Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region.



“For too long violence against women has been viewed as a personal and private matter rather than a public one. Everyone has a role to play in ending violence against women,” she said. “Community leaders are held to a higher account and there is a need for authenticity because they are in a position of trust and power.”



Guelph police defended their decision not to proactively release information on either the incident or the identity of the accused, saying the Police Services Act doesn’t require it to as Tabbara was not considered a risk to the public.



In a written statement, police said not every incident is released to the media and the arrest of an MP from a nearby riding was “not brought to the attention of the media office.”



Guelph police declined to answer further questions and did not reply to requests to interview Chief Gordon Cobey.





Robert Carter, chair of the Guelph Police Services Board, the civilian oversight body for the police service, said he endorses the police’s written statement.



“The matter of media releases comes under the direct purview of the Chief of Police who is charged with the administration and oversight of the Service’s operations,” Carter said in an email to the Post sent by the Guelph police.



The Post’s request to speak with Carter had to be made through the police using an internal police email address. The Post was told there was a police process for requests to its civilian chair. The Post objected to the lack of separation between the force and its oversight board.



Neither did any information emerge after Tabbara’s court appearance.



The hearing was overseen by a justice of the peace in London — about 120 kilometres southwest of both the scene of the alleged crime and from Tabbara’s riding of Kitchener South-Hespeler. That sparked suspicion, both in Tabbara’s riding and social media.



“I live in the riding he represents and I am very concerned for these allegations and more concerned about the censoring of information relating to the case,” said Jason Morris. A resident of Kitchener, he has met Tabbara and went to a skating event Tabbara hosted at Christmas, he said. He carefully follows local politics and was shocked it took months to learn of the allegations. “How are we as voters supposed to understand if this person has the moral authority to represent us if we are not able to get any information?”



The Ontario Court of Justice said the bail-hearing venue in London, Ont., was not a special consideration for the MP.



“Both Guelph and London are in the Ontario Court of Justice’s West Region. For this court region all bail matters proceeding on weekends and statutory holidays are heard in London. As April 10 was a statutory holiday, the matter proceeded in London, as per standard practice,” said James Schneider a spokesman for court operations.



Tabbara’s hearing was heard over a video link due to standard COVID-19 health measures, so Tabbara was not taken to the courthouse. He was released on a promise to pay $1,000 if he breached any condition of his release. A publication ban was placed on the evidence heard at the hearing, which is a normal procedure at a bail hearing.



· Ontario MP allegedly watched home for three months before arrest there for assault, break and enter, harassment

· Ontario MP Marwan Tabbara 'stepping back' from Liberal caucus after assault, criminal harassment charges



Not only were the constituents who elected Tabbara to public office not informed, neither were his Liberal Party colleagues, the House of Commons Speaker’s Office, the federal attorney general or justice department, or any other federal or parliamentary officials. Even privately, there appears to have been no official or unofficial way in which anyone connected with Parliament was informed that a sitting MP had been criminally charged and detained.



The House of Commons Procedure and Practice manual has a line that says: “If a Member is arrested on a criminal charge or is committed for a contempt of court, the House should be notified by the authorities if it is in session.”



However, the Speaker’s Office told the Post this rule is generally not adhered to, and there’s no real penalty if it isn’t.



“This practice is no longer scrupulously and/or consistently followed,” said Speaker’s Office spokesperson Heather Bradley. “Parliamentary authorities note that the failure to inform the Speaker or the House has not been viewed as a matter of privilege.”



Both the federal justice department and the public prosecution service said there’s no special notice or incident report that goes to federal authorities in the case of an MP being charged, so neither Attorney General David Lametti nor any other justice official would be automatically informed of it. (One exception would be if the matter was delegated to federal prosecutors.) Lametti’s office confirmed he was not aware of Tabbara’s arrest before the media reports.



There is so far no evidence that any Liberal MP knew of Tabbara’s arrest when it happened. Caucus management is run by an official called the whip; Mark Holland currently fills this role for the Liberals. But Holland’s chief of staff Charles-Eric Lepine told the Post that Holland did not know about Tabbara’s arrest before the media reports.



“The whip has the responsibility to ensure that caucus members are provided with the proper support,” Lepine said in an email. “As such, members have the responsibility to inform the whip of any serious situation which they may have been involved.”



Tabbara had been chair of the House of Commons subcommittee on international human rights until this week, but he has now resigned from the role.



According to allegations in a police document, Tabbara, 35, had been watching a home in Guelph periodically since Jan. 1, causing a woman inside to fear for her safety. On April 9, police were called to the address. Tabbara was arrested and charged with breaking into the home and assaulting a woman and a male inside. The allegations have not been proven in court.



After the charges were finally revealed, Tabbara quit the Liberal caucus but remains an MP, sitting as an independent. He then issued a written statement: “I personally believe strongly in the right of every individual to live a life free of the hurt and trauma of physical, verbal or emotional abuse,” he said. “I continue to receive counselling and treatment for anxiety and



Tabbara declined requests for comment for this story.



