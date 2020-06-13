Global  

Churchill’s grandson condemns ‘disgusting’ defacing of Parliament Square statue

Saturday, 13 June 2020
Churchill’s grandson condemns ‘disgusting’ defacing of Parliament Square statueSir Winston Churchill’s grandson has said he was “deeply upset” after his grandfather’s statue was defaced and has been boarded up ahead of more expected anti-racism protests in London. Former Conservative minister Sir Nicholas Soames told the Daily Telegraph the incident, in which the word “racist” was scrawled on the monument, shows British society has “lost its compass”. It comes as Home Secretary Priti...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past

Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past 01:27

 Boris Johnson has said it is “absurd and shameful” that the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was at risk of attack from anti-racism protesters.

