Cuomo signs package of ‘nation-leading’ police reform laws
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law Friday a sweeping package of police reforms that he described as the most aggressive in the nation, criminalizing choke holds and compelling police departments to disclose disciplinary records. The batch of bills repeals a controversial statute known as “50-a” that localities have used to shield police disciplinary records from the public. The reforms also authorize the state Attorney General’s Office to set up an investigatory unit to probe police-involved shootings and misconduct and prosecute when appropriate any incident in which a person dies at the hands of a police officer. "These are issues that the country has been talking about for a long...
NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive'
Package of Police Reform Bills Governor Andrew Cuomo signed
the "most aggressive" police reform
legislation into NY state law on Friday. Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN The bills criminalize chokeholds,
as well as other types of restraints,
and hold law...
The Colorado House voted Friday to pass the sweeping police reform and accountability bill brought in the wake of demonstrations following George Floyd’s death back to the Senate for concurrence with..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:40Published