Four Poachers Arrested After Killing of Rare Silverback Gorilla in Uganda

NYTimes.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
The silverback, known as Rafiki, was killed by a poacher with a spear, according to the Uganda Wildlife Authority. He was the leader of the famed Nkuringo gorilla group, which has been popular with tourists for decades.
