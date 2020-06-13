Four Poachers Arrested After Killing of Rare Silverback Gorilla in Uganda

Video credit: Newsflare - Published 1 day ago Precious father's day moments between silverback gorilla and baby girl 02:04 Showing some rare gorilla moments that you normally don't see between a silverback gorilla and his offspring. Thandie is his little baby girl, she's from the Antwerp Zoo. Here cuddling into Dad's massive foot which is nearly the same size as her. She stays close to dad and a close-up shot showing...