Pat Tillman Foundation awards 60 scholarships Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — The Pat Tillman Foundation is awarding scholarships to 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses. In recognition of their service and leadership potential, the Tillman Scholars will receive scholarship funding to pursue higher education and continue their service in the fields of health care, business, law, public service, STEM education and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Pat Tillman Foundation awards 60 scholarships The Pat Tillman Foundation is awarding scholarships to 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses

FOX Sports 1 hour ago





Tweets about this voiceofthehwy Pat Tillman Foundation awards 60 scholarships https://t.co/3qTyHKyLNq 17 minutes ago