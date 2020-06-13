|
Pat Tillman Foundation awards 60 scholarships to U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
The Pat Tillman Foundation is awarding scholarships to 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses.
