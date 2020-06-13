Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyrie Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: Report

WorldNews Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Kyrie Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: ReportBrooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly opposes the NBA restart plan, and he lobbied fellow players on Friday to sit out the scheduled resumption of play as a protest against racism, multiple media outlets reported. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Irving told more than 80 NBA players on a conference call, “I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the (expletive). Something smells a little fishy. … I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform).” Kyrie Irving told NBA players...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer Calls On White People To Be Allies Against Racism

Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer Calls On White People To Be Allies Against Racism 00:57

 NBA players are leading the charge in a variety of ways to help break black Americans rise above racism. Amy Johnson reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Replacement Players, Media in the Bubble? What’s going on in the NBA? | Titus & Tate [Video]

Replacement Players, Media in the Bubble? What’s going on in the NBA? | Titus & Tate

Titus & Tate sift through all the latest news on the NBA’s return including the uncertainty among players about entering the “bubble” in Orlando.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:37Published
Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn't be concerned to resume season [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn't be concerned to resume season

According to a report, there are some NBA players who are hesitant to restart the season in Orlando with 22 total teams. The league and players association are reportedly agreeing on a deal that would..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:12Published
Skip Bayless: It's a disappointment KD is not returning for playoffs, great players just play [Video]

Skip Bayless: It's a disappointment KD is not returning for playoffs, great players just play

With the NBA season being pushed back, all the speculation about Kevin Durant making a possible comeback can be laid to rest. Durant said that his season is over, and that he did not plan on playing at..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Report: Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism

 Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly opposes the NBA restart plan, and he lobbied fellow players on Friday to sit out the scheduled resumption of play as a...
Reuters

Irving against resuming NBA season, tells players to sit as protest of racism: report

 Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly opposes the NBA restart plan, and he lobbied fellow players on Friday to sit out the scheduled resumption of play as a...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

provincesports

Province Sports Kyrie Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: Report https://t.co/UCG90Wzh7Y https://t.co/Oz2q59qAPD 1 hour ago

theprovince

The Province Kyrie Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: Report https://t.co/Bps2w6pEZh 1 hour ago

audaciouskay

King K Kyrie Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: Report – Canoe https://t.co/i9MSu0RKBM 4 hours ago

Canoe

Canoe Kyrie Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: Report https://t.co/hZLKWng9rC 4 hours ago

SlamSports

SLAM! Sports Kyrie Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: Report https://t.co/WBQejVZcLy 5 hours ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Kyrie Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: Report - NBA News - https://t.co/Wl1A3AwnCR https://t.co/sfcH2vjuAS 5 hours ago

btrudewa

Bryan Trude So, misleading headline? Yea or Nay? Headline: Kyrie plays a key role in NBA conference call Story: Kyrie asks que… https://t.co/E4OIDE9vBN 12 hours ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News Report: Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly opposes the… https://t.co/GY4KacgdZu 13 hours ago