Kyrie Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism: Report
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly opposes the NBA restart plan, and he lobbied fellow players on Friday to sit out the scheduled resumption of play as a protest against racism, multiple media outlets reported. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Irving told more than 80 NBA players on a conference call, “I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the (expletive). Something smells a little fishy. … I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform).” Kyrie Irving told NBA players...
According to a report, there are some NBA players who are hesitant to restart the season in Orlando with 22 total teams. The league and players association are reportedly agreeing on a deal that would..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:12Published
With the NBA season being pushed back, all the speculation about Kevin Durant making a possible comeback can be laid to rest. Durant said that his season is over, and that he did not plan on playing at..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:59Published