Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 week ago Skip Bayless: Harold Varner's impressive PGA Tour run is like a movie happening in real life 02:10 African-American golfer Harold Varner shot a 63 yesterday in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge as the PGA Tour made its return. Varner is tied for the lead entering today. Hear why Skip Bayless believes Varner's run feels like a movie happening in real life.