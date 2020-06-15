Voice of America director, deputy resign amid Trump clash
Monday, 15 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of U.S.-funded Voice of America and her deputy resigned Monday following recent clashes with the Trump administration that have sparked fears for its independence. Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara announced they were leaving the organization as Trump ally and conservative filmmaker Michael Pack takes over leadership of the […]
President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at his first rally in three months on Saturday night. A 19,199 seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma is expected to be filled with ardent supporters wearing “Keep America Great” hats and T-shirts. But outside the rally, America is being reshaped by the...
Throughout the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in the US, it's often been said 'We're all in this together.' But according to Business Insider, Americans don't feel that's true anymore. And that's..