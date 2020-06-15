Global  

Voice of America director, deputy resign amid Trump clash

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of U.S.-funded Voice of America and her deputy resigned Monday following recent clashes with the Trump administration that have sparked fears for its independence. Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara announced they were leaving the organization as Trump ally and conservative filmmaker Michael Pack takes over leadership of the […]
