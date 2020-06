1 wounded, 1 sought in Dallas shopping mall shooting Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

DALLAS (AP) — One person was shot Tuesday at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police were seeking a single suspect, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Galleria in north Dallas. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez said the wounded person was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not […]