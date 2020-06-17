Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wall Street set to extend three-day rally on recovery hopes

Reuters Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, building on their three-day rally as signs of more official stimulus supported hopes of an economic recovery, even as six U.S. states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Wall Street climbs on economic recovery hopes

Wall Street climbs on economic recovery hopes 02:04

 Wall Street bounced higher on Tuesday thanks to the combination of a historic retail sales figure, comments from the Fed chief, a positive study on a possible COVID-19 treatment and hopes for an infrastructure plan. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Related videos from verified sources

Running on "hopium": Wall Street's lingo for a market rally [Video]

Running on "hopium": Wall Street's lingo for a market rally

From FOMO to FOMU to FOGO to BEACH, the financial industry has its own jargon to explain why markets have shot up since March. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
Stock rally takes a pause as new COVID-19 cases spike [Video]

Stock rally takes a pause as new COVID-19 cases spike

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped three-day winning streaks as a surge in new coronavirus cases in several states gave investors a reason to pause. Conway G. Gittens has the wrap.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Greenwood District & Presidential Rally [Video]

Greenwood District & Presidential Rally

black wall street, greenwood district, tulsa race massacre,

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia stocks lower after Wall Street gains on recovery hopes

 BEIJING (AP) — Major Asian stock markets declined Wednesday after Wall Street gained on hopes for a global economic recovery and Japan’s exports sank. Market...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsmax

S&P 500, Dow flat after three-day rally

 The S&P 500 and the Dow were largely flat on Wednesday as a record rise in coronavirus cases in six U.S. states dented sentiment following a three-day rally on...
Reuters


Tweets about this