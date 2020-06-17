Wall Street set to extend three-day rally on recovery hopes
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, building on their three-day rally as signs of more official stimulus supported hopes of an economic recovery, even as six U.S. states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases.
Wall Street bounced higher on Tuesday thanks to the combination of a historic retail sales figure, comments from the Fed chief, a positive study on a possible COVID-19 treatment and hopes for an infrastructure plan. Conway G. Gittens has the details.