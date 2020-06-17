Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU chief executive: no post-Brexit deal without 'level playing field'

WorldNews Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
EU chief executive: no post-Brexit deal without 'level playing field'BRUSSELS — The European Union’s chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday that the bloc will do its best to seal an agreement on new ties with Britain by the end of the year but will not compromise its core values, notably on fair competition. Britain left the EU, the world’s largest trading bloc, on Jan. 31 after 47 years of membership, to the huge regret of the EU, and there has been little progress on designing a new relationship with a year-end...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks

Boris Johnson has said there is a “very good” chance of securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union as both sides agreed “new momentum” was needed to get negotiations back on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Bafta chief executive on Olivia Colman TV snub [Video]

Bafta chief executive on Olivia Colman TV snub

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry admits she was surprised not to see Olivia Colman nominated for the TV Baftas for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown but says it was a very strong category this..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Decision to cut jobs was hard says Qatar airlines boss [Video]

Decision to cut jobs was hard says Qatar airlines boss

The Chief Executive of Qatar Airlines says he's cutting twenty percent of staff and planes

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this

DidierToryUK

Didier Tory UK | ENG & FR #EU chief executive: no post-Brexit deal without 'level playing field' 🗣 Thank You #CANZUK #PCPPT https://t.co/5tWXlaYkHN 10 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK EU chief executive: no post-Brexit deal without 'level playing field' https://t.co/CFKAXPh9X1 https://t.co/9KBNw8PES7 17 minutes ago

Davidislandlife

David Islandlife THE Gang of Thieves that Johnson leads are in for a big disappointment !! https://t.co/IAIC5u4qCL 1 hour ago

NewsThaivisa

Thaivisa.com News - The Nation EU chief executive: no post-Brexit deal without 'level playing field' https://t.co/YGQQm3hkkm #WorldNews https://t.co/Xg5Z1JSPAA 1 hour ago

richardjbellamy

Richard Bellamy #resist RT @paulstpancras: EU chief executive: no post-Brexit deal without 'level playing field' • https://t.co/4aIDVvV5XH • 1 hour ago

paulstpancras

PaulStPancras ⌛#NHS #COP26 #Rejoin #NoHS2 🇪🇺 ©™ EU chief executive: no post-Brexit deal without 'level playing field' • https://t.co/4aIDVvV5XH • 2 hours ago

Loretto1515

Loretto RT @ReutersWorld: EU chief executive: no post-Brexit deal without 'level playing field' https://t.co/UhEt0sV8u7 https://t.co/G977cGT5F7 2 hours ago