6 Ways to Help Yourself Overcome Feelings of Depression During the Pandemic
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Photo credit: Paula Daniëlse - Getty Images From Good Housekeeping More people than ever are experiencing feelings of anxiety, isolation, and fear during the novel coronavirus pandemic — and there has been an onslaught of data-based evidence that suggests Americans may be more likely then to develop depression. A landmark study completed by the U.S. Census Bureau and five different federal agencies found that a third of Americans, on average, are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic; 47% of young adults between 18 and 29 within the study's 40,000 participants have exhibited symptoms associated with clinical depression since the pandemic began. A new Harris Poll found that one in four...