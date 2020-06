Trump signs bill pressuring China over repression of Uighur Muslims Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WASHINGTON: US President signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions over the repression of China's Uighur WASHINGTON: US President signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions over the repression of China's Uighur Muslims , as excerpts from a book by his former national security adviser alleged he had approved of their mass detention. The bill, which Congress passed with only one "no" vote, was intended to send China a strong message on by mandating sanctions against those... 👓 View full article