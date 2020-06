Lloyd's of London makes slave trade apology



The Lloyd's of London insurance market has apologised for its role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and has agreed to fund charities promoting opportunities for black and ethnic.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 3 hours ago

Demonstrations take place across the UK



Opposing demonstrations have been taking place across the UK. Many people have taken to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter again this weekend. While others have gathered 'to protect statues'.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 5 days ago