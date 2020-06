Top challenger in Belarusian presidential race detained Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Belarusian authorities on Thursday detained the former head of a Russia-owned commercial bank who has emerged as the top challenger to Belarus’ authoritarian leader in the August election. President Alexander Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term in the Aug. 9 vote, has accused Belgazprombank former chief executive Viktor Babariko of corruption and called him […] 👓 View full article

